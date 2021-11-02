Deputy Finance minister denies receiving funds from firm named in Pandora Papers

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa(pix) has denied an allegation that he received funds from a company linked to him in the Pandora Papers expose.

“I would like to take this opportunity to explain the matter because i was among those named in the Pandora Papers and i would like to inform to the members of the parliament here that the company that was mentioned is an inactive or dormant one where there was no funds injection, or assets injection, and there was no dividend declaration either,“ he said.

“And the capital available in the said company when I was there was known by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and the taxes on the company have already been paid,“ he said.

He was answering a supplementary question by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who asked him to explain about the some 1,500 Malaysians who had taken out RM1.8 trillion to offshore financial centres which was revealed by the Pandora Papers.

According to the Pandora Papers, Hafez was a director of Great Ocean Consultants company in the British Virgin Islands from 2013 to 2015, together with his siblings and his father who is the former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

The company held RM1.2 million (US$310,000) in a Deutsche Bank account before it was sold the following year.

Pandora Papers revealed about the many leaders, prominent figures worldwide including Malaysian leaders who were said to have stashed away large amounts of cash in offshore accounts.