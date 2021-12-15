Deputy IGP says Sabahans should not worry about invasion

IPOH: Members of the public, especially in Sabah, are advised not to worry and to go about their daily lives as normal following allegations that the Sulu army will invade the state soon.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim(pix) said this was because based on the information received by the police, the allegation was not true.

“The information we received regarding the alleged planned attack is untrue and manipulated. The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be ready for any eventuality and the public is asked to continue to go about their daily lives as normal,” he said.

Mazlan said this after a special assembly session in conjunction with his working visit to the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) today.

On Friday, Malaysian Armed Forces chief, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang was reported to have said there was no solid evidence of a plan from the Sulu army to carry out an invasion, and the armed forces took seriously any issue which would threaten national security.

Mazlan also said that thus far, the police had been informed that the rally held by the Sulu army was related to local issues and not to invade Sabah.

“We received information that there were gatherings and discussions in the Southern Philippines but they were about the local economy and security. The discussions were not related to attack in Sabah and some parties were trying to manipulate the information,” he said.-Bernama