Deputy minister accepts memo, lawyers march ends

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Law Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin has accepted a memorandum from the Bar and said she would hand it over to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Bar president Karen Cheah hoped that the memorandum would be submitted to Ismail as soon as possible.

Earlier, addressing the lawyers and their supporters, Mas Ermieyati said Cheah was an old friend of hers, and thanked them for cooperating with the authorities.

Earlier, at least 1,000 lawyers and activists converged at the Padang Merbok car park as part of the Malaysian Bar’s Walk for Judicial Independence.

The march was organised in protest of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into senior judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

The Bar had initially planned to march to the entrance of the Parliament building and hand over a memorandum to the government venting their grouses on the MACC’s actions, which they claimed to have threatened the independence of the judiciary.