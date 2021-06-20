Deschamps admits Hungary draw ‘not what we wanted’

BUDAPEST: France coach Didier Deschamps (pix) conceded his side had been hoping for more than a 1-1 draw against Hungary as the world champions were made to wait Saturday for a place in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Antoine Griezmann’s second half equaliser earned a point for France after Attila Fiola’s goal at the end of the first half handed Hungary a surprise lead in Budapest.

“After a first half in which we should have led, we found ourselves trailing after their only chance,” Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

“Obviously playing in front of their fans and that support, it gave them strength.”

France top Group F with four points from two matches ahead of the game between Germany and Portugal later in Munich.

Les Bleus can guarantee first place and a last-16 tie against a third-placed team with victory over reigning champions Portugal in their final game in Budapest next week.

“(Hungary) defend very well, they did it as well against Portugal until the 83rd minute,” said Deschamps.

“It’s a point, it’s not what we were hoping for, but given the context we’ll take it all the same.

“Shots off target can’t end up in the goal. We had some good chances in the first half, we had 45 minutes where they practically had nothing.

“We got a goal but it wasn’t enough given what we were looking for. You have to accept it.” – AFP