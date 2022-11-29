Despatch rider gets three years jail for snatch theft

KUALA LUMPUR: A despatch rider was sentenced to three years in jail by the Sessions Court here today for snatching a woman’s gold necklace two months ago.

Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi handed down the sentence on Zulizan Johari, 41, after the man changed his plea to guilty on the charge when the case came up for mention today.

Nu’aman also ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Sept 23.

Zulizan was charged with snatching a gold necklace with intent to rob and cause fear to cleaner, Shaleena Mohd Shah, 49, at Jalan Klang Lama, Brickfields here at 9 pm on Sept 20.

The offence was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 14 years and a fine or whipping.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the accused strangled the woman and stole the gold necklace worth RM10,000 from the victim.

Investigations revealed that the accused subsequently sold the necklace at a jewellery shop for RM5,500.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Khaliq Nazeri conducted the case while the accused was unrepresented.-Bernama