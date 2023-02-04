Devan: NSFC scoring four goals a big change

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) coach K. Devan was a very happy man last night.

His team had beaten Kelantan FC 4-2 in their Super League match at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi here.

Devan said the big four-goal win by the 'Hobin Jang Hobin' squad over bottom-of-the-table Kelantan FC in one game was really a big change for his team to continue their winning momentum.

“In wet conditions, we need to emphasise ball control and indeed we had many chances to score goals but this is the first time we have scored four goals in one game.

“I’m quite satisfied with (the pattern of) this game even though I think we could have added more goals, but we’ve got three points and it’s good for the team,“ he told reporters after the match.

The win puts NSFC in seventh place in the league after picking up eight points so far.

Devan said that although the team have recorded two wins, it cannot yet put NSFC in the comfort zone.

Meanwhile, Kelantan FC manager, Choi Moon Sik, who accepted the defeat, admitted that his team faced pressure when they met the home team.

“It’s true (the players were under pressure) but we need to quickly recover and increase the motivation of the players for the next match,“ he said. -Bernama