Devan unfazzed with NSFC goal drought

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite failing to score any goals in the last three Super League matches, Negeri Sembilan FC are not fretting, said chief coach, K. Devan.

In fact, he is keeping the faith with his boys to end the drought by collecting three points against Sri Pahang FC at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi tomorrow night.

Devan clarified that the players have created many chances in the last three games but were disappointed with the lack of finishing touches.

“Somehow the finishing was not there. We are sharpening our strikers and other players during training.

“I would be more worried if the frontline could not create chances so I am confident our forwards would find the net against Sri Pahang,” he said in a statement from Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

In the last three matches, Negeri Sembilan were held to goalless draws by Melaka United and Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC and lost 0-1 to Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

Meanwhile, Penang FC head coach, Zainal Abidin Hassan was satisfied with his squad especially Hilal El-Helwe and Endrick dos Santos who assisted the team to a 2-1 win over Terengganu FC despite playing without the service of their Brazillian striker, Casagrande who was injured.

Zainal Abidin said the frontline was still sharp despite the absence of the Brazilian who sustained a crack on his right cheekbone.

“We have many fast players but in the absence of Casagrande, I assigned Endrick and Hilal for the job and they proved worthy for the task,” he said.

With the win, Penang FC are now placed 11th in the Super League while Terengganu FC are in the seventh spot.-Bernama