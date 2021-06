IPOH: A developer with the title “Datuk” was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with cheating a man in connection with the sale of company shares involving RM400,000 in 2017.

The accused, Chin Yoon Seong, 62, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Magistrate Mohammad 'Afifi Mohammad Deen.

He was charged with cheating one Lee Wan How, 36, by deceiving the latter into believing that he was selling his company shares and dishonestly induced Lee into handing over RM400,000, which he would not have done so if has was not deceived.

Chin was charged with committing the offence at B-G-22A, Times Square Ipoh, Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah, here, on Jan 6 and 12, 2017.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment up to 10 years and with whipping and is liable with fine, if found guilty.

Mohammad 'Afifi allowed Chin bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set Aug 11 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan, while Chin was represented by lawyer Raam Kumar. -Bernama