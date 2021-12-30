Developers could face year of the ‘tough sell’ in 2022

PETALING JAYA: It will be tougher in 2022 to push property sales due to the absence of the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), a possible interest rate increase as the economy recovers, and a more competitive market caused by growing overhang and unsold units in the residential market, according to Kenanga Research.

It said the HOC provides cash savings of RM6,350 to RM28,500 (2.1%-2.9%) for properties worth RM300,000-RM1 million, and that its in-house assumption imputes a twice 0.25% interest hike towards end-2022. Therefore, it is anticipating a drop in overall year-on-year sales by developers under its coverage to RM17.75 billion, from a RM20.28 billion estimate in 2021.

The research house said the high number of unsold units in circulation and declining Housing Price Index are indicators that developers will find it hard to push sales while maintaining margins.

The HOC, which ends tomorrow, is a temporary measure while the ongoing structural issue of oversupply will persist, Kenanga Research noted.

“The HOC which was supposed to bring down overhang units and alleviate the oversupply issue have failed given the growing overhang units from overbuilding these past years.

“Unsold properties remain high in the first nine months of 2021. Based on data from Napic, the oversupply issue began in 2015 when serviced residences started to flood the market in masses despite cooling measures imposed starting 2014,” it said in a report this week.

Overhang units for serviced residences grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77% from 2015 until September 2021. The issue is unlikely to abate in the near term given a large amount of overhang and unsold-under-construction units still in circulation.

“Based on latest data in September 2021, unsold units in circulation are near an all-time high at 171,000 units. A bulk of the overhangs and unsold-under-construction units from the residential segment are condominium and apartment units. Hence, the oversupply issue mainly revolves around high-rise developments,” it said.

Kenanga Research opined that UEM Sunrise, Mahsing, UOA Development, Malaysian Resources Corp and Sunway with large numbers of high-rise developments in inventory and in the pipeline in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor would find it increasingly challenging to drive sales amid mounting competition due to unsold units and new launches.

“To drive sales, development margins have to be sacrificed either through higher discounts or better product offerings such as more facilities, freebies or higher degree of furnishing. The issue, if exacerbated, would increase the cost of building materials. Overall, the sector is confronted by affordability, policy, and oversupply issues,” it said.