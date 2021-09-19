Development in slope area requires approved EIA report :DOE

PUTRAJAYA: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and approved EIA report are required for any development or land clearing in an area with slope greater than or equal to 25 degrees, but less than 35 degrees, said Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar.

He said an EIA and EIA report are also required for the construction of roads, tunnels or bridges traversing an area with slope greater than or equal to 35 degrees, he added.

“DOE will take stern action against any party who does the prescribed activities without an approved EIA Report as stipulated in Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” he said in a statement today.

The law provides a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, against the offender.

The statement was issued following reports of land clearing and tree felling in the slope area in Bukit Tabur, Mukim Hulu Kelang, Selangor.

Meanwhile, Wan Abdul Latiff said he had visited the area with Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang and Selangor DOE director Nor Aziah Jaafar.

He said land work at the site had stopped following a stop work order issued by the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) last Sept 11.

“From site inspections and observation using drones, it was found that there were no control measures to contain erosion and sediment in slope areas that have been terraced by the developer, “ he added.-Bernama