Development, progress of Sabah govt due to civil servants’ backing: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state government managed to overcome various tests in the past two years because of the strong support and hard work of state and Federal civil servants.

He said the reason Sabah managed to collect RM7 billion in state revenue last year, which surpassed its target, and the value of investment reached RM33 billion was also due to the commitment and hard work of the civil servants.

“While we were drawing up strategies to strengthen the administration and revive the state’s economy, suddenly a new test came in the form of an attempt to disrupt and bring down the (state) government.

“However, I am very fortunate because I have friends in the state leadership, including the government machinery, namely civil servants who continued to provide support in developing the state and looking after the well-being of the people,“ he said, here, yesterday.

He said this in his speech at Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Mandate to Sabah state and federal civil servants at the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Hajiji hoped that civil servants would redouble their efforts and service to the state and the people to ensure that the state is administered and managed with excellence, while the people are protected as much as possible.

He said that, as the machinery for implementing the government’s policies and development programmes, civil servants were the catalyst to realising whatever policies and plans set by the government.

“I hope that all civil servants will always be open and ready to face changes and challenges, in line with current developments and needs. Never be comfortable with what you have achieved.

“Be the type of civil servants who are creative, proactive and possessing the determination to chase after success in a healthy way, with integrity and avoid corruption,” he said. -Bernama