Deviant teachings: Founder of ‘Asmaul Husna’ group charged in court

SEREMBAN: A woman, who is also the founder of the ‘Asmaul Husna’ group, pleaded not guilty in the Syariah High Court here today to the charge of spreading deviant teachings to Muslims.

The accused, Wan Maseri Wan Mohd, 59, is alleged to have committed the act at a house in Kampung Nuri Balai Panjang, Johol, Kuala Pilah at about 9.45am yesterday.

She was charged with stating, among other things, that the human spirit is derived from the ‘essence of God’ and that all actions are based on ‘direct instructions’ from God.

The charges were framed under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1992 (2019 Amendment) which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both

Earlier, Deputy Chief Syarie Prosecutor Rohaizad Redzuan requested the court to impose bail at RM8,000 with a civil servant in surety, taking into account that the teachings of the accused had spread widely through social media.

Rohaizad also informed the court that the prosecution would bring in witnesses at the next trial proceedings following the accused’s unwillingness to appoint a lawyer to represent her.

Syarie Judge Ruzita Ramli then allowed the accused to be bailed at RM4,500 with a civil servant in surety and set April 4 for mention.

Yesterday, the accused along with 17 women aged between 20 and 60, were arrested by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) during a ‘lecture session’ at a house in Johol.

Meanwhile, at the Kuala Pilah Syariah Lower Court, the accused was fined RM3,000 and imprisoned for a year after she pleaded guilty to the charge of teaching without a certificate from the Credentials Committee under Section 118(3) of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 2003.

Syarie Judge Sabarudin Bidin ordered the accused to be imprisoned from the date she was arrested, besides serving another a six months’ jail term if she failed to pay the fine. -Bernama