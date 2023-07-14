Dewan Diraja S'gor lodges police report against Sanusi over alleged insult on S'gor royal istitution

SHAH ALAM: Five members of the Dewan Diraja Selangor have lodged a police report against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for allegedly questioning the authority of the Selangor royal institution in the appointment of the state’s Menteri Besar.

They are Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi, Datuk Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa and Datuk Emran Kadir.

They want Muhammad Sanusi to make a public apology over the issue.

Emran said the statement of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director was an insult to the Selangor royal institution as it seemingly described the appointment of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as inappropriate.

“Tuanku (Sultan of Selangor) can appoint anyone to be the Selangor MB as long as the leader has obtained the majority according to the constitution. Tuanku has made the right appointment and it should not be questioned.

“His (Muhammad Sanusi) statement gives the impression that the appointment was not right. We consider the statement to be improper and an insult to the Selangor royal institution. We are demanding an open apology as soon as possible,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Section Six police station here today.

According to media reports, Muhammad Sanusi allegedly made the remark at a PN ceramah and a video recording of the matter has gone viral. -Bernama