Dewan Rakyat: 2,144 senior citizens abandoned over last five years

PETALING JAYA: More than 2,000 senior citizens were abandoned at hospitals nationwide from 2018, NST reports.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun told the Dewan Rakyat that of the total, 656 men and 258 women, were successfully returned to their family members.

Rina said in 2021 alone, 752 senior citizens were abandoned at hospitals by their family members.

According to the Health Ministry, most cases involved senior citizens who do not have any spouses, children or siblings.

Rina was responding to a question by Tan Kok Wai (Pakatan Harapan-Cheras), who asked the ministry to state the total amount of senior citizens abandoned at public and private hospitals in the last five years.