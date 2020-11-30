Dewan Rakyat approves supply Bill 2021 for PM’s Dept at committee stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved the 2021 Supply Bill for the the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) at committee stage through block voting.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) when announcing the voting results said a total of 105 MPs supported the bill, 95 opposed it while 20 MPs were not present.

The block voting was carried out after more than 15 MPs stood up and called for a vote.

Earlier, when winding up the debate on 2021 Supply Bill at the committee stage for the department, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof touched on the issue raised by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) on the appointment of a large number of Cabinet members.

Mohd Redzuan said the appointment was based on the needs of the government, especially in ensuring that all government programmes and projects are implemented efficiently, smoothly and have a more meaningful impact.

“In this case, the number of Perikatan Nasional’s administrators is not too big, although there is an increase compared to the (previous) Pakatan Harapan government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said more than RM536 million in zakat (tithe) was collected by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March, he said MAIWP had spent almost RM75 million to help this group.

Earlier, when winding up the debate on 2021 Supply Bill at the committee stage for the department, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof touched on the issue raised by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) on the appointment of a large number of Cabinet members.

Mohd Redzuan said the appointment was based on the needs of the government, especially in ensuring that all government programmes and projects are implemented efficiently, smoothly and have a more meaningful impact.

“In this case, the number of Perikatan Nasional’s administrators is not too big, although there is an increase compared to the (previous) Pakatan Harapan government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said more than RM536 million in zakat (tithe) was collected by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March, he said MAIWP had spent almost RM75 million to help this group.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan when winding up issues related to parliament and law said the government was still mulling enacting a Parliamentary Service Act.

He said based on surveys, Parliament officers prefer an open-service system because it is better in terms of promotion with wider career opportunities.

A total of 18 MPs from the government and opposition blocs participated in the debate for about an hour and 45 minutes.

The first-day debate of the bill at the committee stage focused on various issues, including allocation for the Syariah Judiciary Department, absorption of contract workers, allocation for Islamic affairs, Gerik and Bugaya by-elections as well as Sabah and Sarawak elections. — Bernama