Dewan Rakyat observes moment of silence for Khalid Ibrahim

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat observed a moment of silence for the late former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim who passed away yesterday.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon requested MPs to offer prayers to the departed soul and observe a moment of silence.

“I would like to offer my condolences to Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim’s family on behalf of the MPs in the House and Parliament,” Rashid said before commencing the order of business of the House.

Khalid passed away yesterday at the Sentral Cardiac Vascular Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.