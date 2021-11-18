Dewan Rakyat passes Budget 2022 at policy stage

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat has approved the RM332.1 billion Supply Bill 2022 at the policy stage through a voice vote, reports The Malaysian Insight.

Some 100 MPs had debated on the budget since Nov 1, followed by ministerial replies on the questions raised by the MPs.

With the budget now approved at the policy stage, committee stage debate will commence on November 22.

During the committee stage, MPs will be allowed to scrutinise the budget for each ministry in detail. Each will be voted on again before the budget is tabled for the final approval or Third Reading.