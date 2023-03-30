Dewan Rakyat passes Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has passed the Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023 for additional expenditure totalling RM60,174,928,000 from the Consolidated Fund.

The bill was presented by Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) and was passed after simultaneous debate at the policy and committee level late this afternoon.

Ahmad Maslan said the additional expenditure involved the services and purposes specified in the Schedule for 2022 which were not provided for or not fully provided for by the Supply Act 2022 (Act A1638).

“The first additional operating expense estimate for 2022 that was presented is to finance supply expenses,” he said.

The Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023 involves the disbursement of a sum of money not exceeding RM60,174,928,000 from the Consolidated Fund for additional expenditure for services and purposes specified in the Schedule for the year 2022 which are not allocated or which are not fully allocated by the Supply Act 2022 (Act A1638).

The additional expenditure will involve 10 services, where the Treasury General Service received the highest allocation of RM52,776,595,400, followed by the Allocation to the Statutory Fund (RM2,241,548,100) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (RM2,058,146,000).

In addition, the Treasury received an allocation of RM1,191,328,300, the Ministry of Education (RM803,613,600), the Ministry of Health (RM676,518,300), the Ministry of Defence (RM303,726,600), the Election Commission (RM84,822,600), the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (RM24,531,500) and the Ministry of National Unity (RM14,097,600).

The Dewan Rakyat session continues on April 3. -Bernama