Dewan Rakyat speaker's office denies issuing infographics of MP suport

KUALA LUMPUR: The Office of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker today denied issuing two infographics depicting the number of MPs supporting the prime ministerial candidates.

The denial was uploaded on the Malaysian Parliament’s official Facebook page yesterday after the infographics had gone viral on social media.

The two infographics allegedly showed the total number of MPs supporting former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Bera MP, as well as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is Port Dickson MP, as prime minister.

On Tuesday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun(pix), through a notice dated Aug 17, asked the 220 lawmakers to submit a statutory declaration nominating a name to be appointed as the country’s 9th Prime Minister to Istana Negara.

The notice is to enable an MP who can command a majority to be appointed as prime minister following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Pagoh MP, on Monday.-Bernama