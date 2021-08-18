Dexterity needed to arrest Covid situation

LAST week when the former prime minister announced a string of relaxations of standard operating procedures (SOP) for those fully vaccinated, there was a salvo of mixed responses.

While businesses saw this as a light of hope, the medical fraternity have been voicing their discontent that Malaysia was not ready for the move, as yet.

Both views are justified and rather, a balance of both may need to be employed. It cannot be decisions made at whims as people’s lives are at risk.

We have to restart somewhere, with a lot of caution. Businesses are dying at a startling rate. Shopping malls are said to have experienced a 90% drop in sales and more malls nationwide are expected to face permanent closure by year end.

In most malls, we have only about 20% of the tenants still operating under extreme financial struggle.

The financial crisis of 2007–2008, also known as the global financial crisis was a severe worldwide economic catastrophe.

Prior to the Covid-19 recession in 2020, it was considered by many economists to have been the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

As a mild comparison, both crises saw major uncertainties and collapse of the economy worldwide but a major financial weekly says that the last global economic crisis was a financial heart attack while the one we are experiencing now from Covid-19 might be a full-body seizure. The severity cannot be undermined.

Fair enough that the numbers are not going in the right direction with us hitting new highs either in daily deaths or positive cases, and this is the primary reason for the apprehension with regard to the new set of SOP relaxations.

At the time of writing, it has been said that 50.1% of the people have received one dose and 29.8% were fully vaccinated, which is the only positive news that gives us some hope.

However, the elephant in the room is not being addressed, why are the numbers increasing despite the months of lockdown, the strict observance of SOP and the aggressive vaccination drive? It is not an easy question as there are multiple factors contributing to the state of affairs.

One of them could be the lack of focus from the government which was in tatters due to the political situation, where the priorities are misplaced. We don’t even have a government now, so to speak.

Even with all this politicking going on, the average man on the street is left fuming with frustration.

Statistics show millions in the B40 group having lost their regular and dependable source of income.

It is obvious that some individuals don’t care and, in this regard, I hail the Johor Sultan for his outright warning at the state assembly where he cautioned assemblymen against politicking and that the sitting had to be purely to seek and provide solutions to the many problems faced by the people.

The ruler did not mince his words when he warned that he would not hesitate to dissolve the Johor state assembly if politicians continue to engage in power struggles and threaten the state government.

His threat to dissolve the state assembly if his caution was not heeded was brilliant and spot on. I wish this kind of resolve is present in the right people at the federal level.

I was deeply touched with the stance taken by the ruler and he stands apart and tall from everyone else.

While we wait for some news to exonerate the follies of people in power who might have been the cause of the country reeling in an acrimonious situation caused by the double blow of politics and the pandemic, the hands that feed the poor are drying up.

Granted, there were countless initiatives by good-hearted people in groups and individuals who set up pantries to feed the poor, the numbers are declining.

The need has become a bottomless pit while the resources are limited.

People are in complete dismay as Covid-19 cases are drawing ever closer and closer.

I am now hearing of family members, friends and colleagues getting sick due to Covid and it is like waiting for a life-sentence to be meted out.

Meanwhile, we are all holding tight to our dear lives and living every moment to the fullest. Even tomorrow may be a distant dream.

Given the recent turn of events with the PM and cabinet having resigned, and no successor, what’s in store now for Malaysia?

This question is being posed across all major news agencies across the world.

