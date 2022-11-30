DID expects floods to hit T’ganu, Kelantan tomorrow and Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) said there is a possibility of floods occurring in several areas in Terengganu and Kelantan tomorrow (Dec 1) and Friday (Dec 2).

The DID, in a statement today, said that floods could occur if there is heavy rain in the basins of Sungai Setiu, Sungai Dungun, Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Paka, Sungai Besut in Terengganu and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

It said this is based on the rain forecast information from the Malaysian Meteorological Department and the flood forecast model simulation result.

In Terengganu, several areas at risk of floods tomorrow are in the Setiu district (Kampung Che Mohid, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampong Besut and surrounding areas) starting from 5 pm and Kampung Permaisuri, Kampung Nyatoh and surrounding areas from 8 pm.

“On Friday (Dec 2), the DID expects floods to occur in the Dungun district (Kampung Wa and its surrounding areas) as well as the Kemaman district (Sungai Pinang and its surrounding areas) from 8 am),” the statement added.

On the same day (Dec 2), the DID also expects floods to hit Kelantan in the Pasir Mas district (Kampung Lubok Stol and its surrounding areas) from midnight, while the areas around Kampung Kubang Pak Hitam, Kampung Tok Deh, Kampung Lanchang and Kampung Siput are expected to be hit from 9 am.

The DID also forecasts floods to occur in Terengganu in areas such as the Besut district (Pelagat Pump House and its surrounding areas) and Paka district (Kampung Luit and its surrounding areas) from 7 pm on Friday (Dec 2).

“These flood incidents may happen earlier or later than expected. This warning is issued so that residents in the areas expected to be hit will be alert and comply with the instructions given by the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,” it added.

The public can visit https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for further information.-Bernama