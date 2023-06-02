DID issues flood warning for Kuantan, Rompin

KUANTAN: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a flood warning for Kuantan and Rompin districts, following continuous heavy rain across Pahang.

It said that in Kuantan, areas expected to be hit include the Kuantan River basin, namely Kampung Batu 6, Kampung Sungai Caru, Kampung Panching, Kampung Pasir Kemudi and the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Rompin, the areas at risk are Kampung Perwira Jaya, Felda Selancar and the surrounding areas involving the Rompin River basin.

“The flood is expected to hit the areas at 12.30 pm today (Feb 6). It can occur either earlier or later than the forecast,” according to DID in a statement, here today.

It also said that the warning was issued to enable residents, especially in areas expected to be affected by floods, to be vigilant and comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies.

The public can also visit the website http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information.

Meanwhile, the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that readings at three rivers in Kuantan have exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Lembing, Sungai Kuantan in Bukit Kenau and Sungai Belat in Sri Damai.

The Kuantan Public Works Department’s (PWD) Facebook page reported that Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan, near Simpang Sentoria in Gambang, was closed to light vehicles due to flooding, as of noon today. -Bernama