DID issues notice of flash flood preparedness in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice of preparedness for the possibility of flash floods in several areas in Penang, Perak and Johor.

In a statement today, DID said that based on the rain forecast information from the Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia), the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) system and the DID flood forecast model, there is a risk of flash floods in several locations in the states involved in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

In Penang, the areas at risk of being affected are Seberang Perai Utara (Butterworth, Mukim 1, Mukim 4 and surrounding areas) while in Perak it involves Batang Padang (Bandar Tapah and Batang Padang), Hilir Perak (Durian Sebatang) and Central Perak (Bandar, Bota, Lambor Kanan, Pasir Panjang Hulu, Pasir Salak, Pulau Tiga and surrounding areas).

The areas at risk in Johor are Batu Pahat (Bandar Penggaram, Peserai, Simpang Kanan and Simpang Kiri) and Pontian (Benut and surrounding areas).

“This preparedness notice is issued to enable all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be on alert in the event of flash floods for that period,“ according to the statement.

The public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information.-Bernama