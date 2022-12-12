DID issues readiness notices for flash floods in six states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) today issued readiness notices warning of possible flash floods within 24 hours in six states - Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Selangor, Terengganu and Pahang.

DID said in a statement that the notices, issued at 3.45 pm, were based on forecasted rain reports from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the DID flood forecasting models that there would be a risk of flash floods hitting several locations in those states should heavy rain or significant thunderstorms occur.

In penang, the areas at risk of flooding are South Seberang Perai district, including Bandar Nibong Tebal, Mukim 1, Mukim 7, Mukim 11 and their surrounding areas, as well as Port Dickson district in Negeri Sembilan, Port Dickson including Pekan Lukut, Pekan Jemima, Si Rusa, Jimah subdistrict and its surrounding areas.

The district of Larut Matang and Selama (Bukit Gantang, Sungai Limau, Pengkalan Aor, Jebong and Asam Kumbang) as well as Kerian district (Bagan Serai, Gunung Semanggol, Beriah, Kuala Kurau and Parit Buntar) in Perak are also at risk of flooding.

In Selangor, four districts and their surrounding areas have been included as being at risk of flash floods, Sepang (Sepang and Dengkil subdistrict), Klang (Pekan Pandamaran, Pekan Kapar and Klang), Kuala Langat (Pekan Jenjarom, Kelanang and Tanjong Duabelas) as well as Petaling (Petaling subdistrict, Pekan Serdang, Pekan Batu Tiga and Bandar Shah Alam).

Meanwhile in Terengganu, the two affected districts are Marang (Bukit Payung and its surrounding areas) and Kuala Terengganu (Cenering, Batu Buruk, Kuala Terengganu and its surrounding areas), while in Pahang, Kuantan district (Bandar Kuantan, Pulau Manis, Kuala Kuantan, Sungai Karang and its surrounding areas) is at risk.

According to PRABN, the notices were issued to enable all residents in at-risk areas to be aware of any possibility of flash floods happening within the period.

“Please obey the instructions from authorities or flood disaster management agencies. Please visit https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or check out the @PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page or the @JPS_InfoBanjir Twitter account for more information,” the statement read.-Bernama