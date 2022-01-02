DID takes steps to mitigate high tide phenomenon, floods in Batu Pahat

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has taken several preparatory measures to face the high tide phenomenon that is predicted to occur around Batu Pahat, Johor from today to Wednesday (Jan 5).

Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang said that the short-term action involved preparations for flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas in Batu Pahat such as Parit Johar and Jalan Sultanah.

He said this included ensuring that all six flood control gates function properly and no sediments and rubbish clog the drainage system.

“The DID has also built barriers using sandbags and carried out sediment suction along the underground drains in Jalan Sultanah,” he said in a statement today.

The high tide phenomenon is expected to occur in Batu Pahat from today to Jan 5 and flash flooding can happen if there is a collision between high tide and heavy downpour that can result in drainage systems getting congested.

Zaini said the department also took the first step by constructing a 200-metre embankment from Parit Lapis to Taman Nira last year to prevent overflow of Sungai Batu Pahat into the area around Taman Nira, Batu Pahat.

“Residents living near coastal areas and major rivers are advised to be on alert and follow the latest developments including warnings issued by the authorities as well as ensure the drainage system near homes is always maintained to facilitate water flow,” he said.