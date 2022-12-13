Diesel smuggling syndicate busted in Telok Panglima Garang

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) busted a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor yesterday.

KPDN Enforcement director-general Azman Adam said the syndicate was busted during a raid carried out at 1.15pm on a premises by an enforcement team from Putrajaya.

The enforcement team found a lorry that was modified to include a secret compartment which had two skid tanks.

“Upon further inspection, 23,325 litres of subsidised diesel, motorised pumps, a car and other equipment used in the process of smuggling and misappropriating diesel worth RM102,000 were seized,” he said in a statement today.

“Investigation papers have been opened and the case will be investigated under Sections 20 and 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“KPDN will also try to identify the trail and modus operandi to determine the source involved in the distribution and supply of subsidised diesel,” he said.-Bernama