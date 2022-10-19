Different slants on weakening ringgit

I REFER to the current diminishing value of the ringgit. There are two sides to the coin of a weaker ringgit.

Our weak ringgit means we have to fork out more to buy goods and services, and this means inflation will spike as our imports become more expensive. When food becomes more expensive, it will hit the stomach of the B40 group.

Also, the motor industry which uses imported components in their vehicles would render the finished vehicle a lot pricier. Domestic industries can also become less efficient and less competitive in the medium-term. The use of raw materials from

foreign markets will augment inflation caused by imported goods.

As a result, the cost of operation of domestic producers will increase and they in turn will sell their goods at a higher price.

On the other hand, the country’s exports will gain market share when its goods are cheaper compared with goods priced in stronger currencies, resulting in increased profits for companies involved in businesses in foreign markets.

The debt burden of foreign-denominated loans when priced in the home currency will increase. Ironically, money lenders will benefit from a weak currency because people will tend to borrow just to sustain themselves.

Overseas travel for study or leisure or business will be expensive given the weak ringgit. The runaway rise of the American dollar is partly to be blamed for our weakening ringgit, which will not help the B40 group.

If the ringgit deteriorates further to dismal depths, it is fervently hoped that our government will intervene and impose capital controls to protect the economy.

Dr A. Soorian

Seremban