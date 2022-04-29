Digi.com net profit slips to RM236.15 mln in the first quarter

KUALA LUMPUR: Digi.com Bhd recorded a lower net profit of RM236.15 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q1 2022) from RM264.83 million, while revenue was 1.8 per cent less year-on-year to RM1.52 billion due to normal seasonal patterns from higher year-end device sale.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said its basic earnings per share eased to 3.04 sen from 3.41 sen in Q1 2021.

It declared a first interim dividend of 2.9 sen per share, equivalent to RM225 million of dividend payout.

On the proposed merger between Celcom Axiata Bhd and Digi’s unit Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Digi said the proposed transaction is still progressing as planned and completion is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, approval by all shareholders and other customary terms and conditions.

“With more COVID-19 related restrictions lifted and borders reopening, we expect to see an increase in commercial and tourism activities that would drive demand for roaming services,” acting chief executive officer and chief marketing officer Praveen Rajan said in a statement.

He said the mobile connectivity and Internet services provider continues to prioritise efforts to deliver to the expectations of its business and consumer customers from all segments.

At lunch break, Digi share price was 3 sen lower at RM3.83 with 161,100 shares transacted. - Bernama