Digital condolence book for Brazil football King Pele now made available for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: A digital condolence book is now made available for Malaysian football enthusiasts who wish to pay their tribute and respect to the late Brazilian football legend Pele, said the Embassy of Brazil in Malaysia.

The embassy, in a statement, said the condolence book will be opened from Tuesday (Jan 3) until Saturday (Jan 7), and any condolence messages should be sent to the e-mail address: brasemb.lumpur@itamaraty.gov.br.

Pele, the only three-time World Cup winner in history, died on Thursday at age 82 after a long struggle with cancer.

The football king of Brazil scored hundreds of goals over his star-studded career. His trademark tricks and quicksilver speed helped revolutionise the game and increased the popularity of football globally.

In 2000, the world’s football governing body, FIFA, named him player of the century – jointly with Argentina’s Diego Maradona who died in 2020.-Bernama