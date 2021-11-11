Digital economy: Sarawak to strengthen logistics infrastructure: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak is looking to strengthen its logistics infrastructure in line with the development of the global digital economy, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix).

He said this is important because the development of the digital economy, particularly e-commerce requires an efficient logistics system for the purpose of shipping goods or products.

Abang Johari explained the best logistics infrastructure is the one that connects or is linked straight to an international hub either to Singapore, Hong Kong or the United States.

“If somebody in the US wants to buy our local product, then the delivery system must be there. In other words, the cargo business must be on time to make sure that the goods that they ordered are delivered on time.

“Sarawak government is looking seriously into this delivery infrastructure particularly in the rural areas and once our infrastructure has reached out to the rural area, then we will be there (successful),” he said.

He said that in his speech during the launch of dBazzar app which is a new e-commerce platform developed in Sarawak, here today.

The app which features over 2,700 merchants, uses Sarawak’s very own S Pay Global for transactions and was developed with expertise from Sarawak Information Systems (SAINS), the state government-owned information technology specialist.-Bernama