Digitalisation of MOT, JPJ won’t burden public: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: Digitalisation of the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will take into account all aspects so that the system used does not burden the public, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix).

“The digitalisation process carried out by the government and its agencies must be seen in a wider scope so that dealings with the people are simplified,“ he told a press conference after launching the Malaysian Road Safety Plan (PKJRM) 2022-2030 and the Road Safety Campaign and Ops Sepadu road safety operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year. here today.

According to him, an example of a good digitalisation process is the system implemented at the Immigration Department, which has enabled passport applications to be processed in a single day as compared to before.

Taking the example of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, Wee said the use of RFID should not be limited to highways (for toll payment) only but can be expanded as a ‘single window’ (for a number of transactions).

He said the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) proposal for vehicles to use ‘e-plates’ or standard registration plates equipped with security chips could be due the use of RFID systems for other functions.

It was previously reported that PDRM had suggested that all vehicles in the country be be equipped with standardised ‘e-plates’ as a measure for crime prevention.

Wee said PDRM’s proposal should be seen in terms of its implementation method because it will also involve the process of digitalising JPJ counter services.-Bernama