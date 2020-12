KUALA LUMPUR: Digitalisation transformation is no longer a luxury but a necessity especially for businesses that are facing various challenges in an unprecedented time brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Izham Ismail, digital accelerator general manager at Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said the pandemic had changed the behaviour of customers and therefore businesses must realise that they needed to change.

“Digitalisation has a very broad spectrum and it depends on the goal that every business leader want to achieve, so the leaders must know the business well and understand the business needs.

“...not just knowing the technology but knowing what the technology can do for the business,“ he said at the ‘Reboot 4.0: Leadership & Digitalisation SME 2021’ discussion via Facebook today.

Meanwhile, SME Bank group chief digital technology transformation Hairil Izwan Abdul Rahman said every leader in the digital business must know and understand which technology can help to expand their business, and to upgrade and digitise the business to suit the changing economic landscape.

He said as digital business no longer needed business premises, it would be more economical, and leaders only needed skills in the latest technology.

“So that is why we have to know which technology suits our business and we need to understand our business as well as understand the current business (landscape) and future opportunities,“ added Hairil Izwan.

Other panel speakers on the Reboot 4.0: Leadership & Digitalisation SME 2021’ were Telekom Malaysia Bhd chief operating officer Azizi A Hadi and head of Unifi SME segment Azmi Abdullah. — Bernama