LABUAN: Labuan police are intensifying education and enforcement on the dine-in standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila said the friendly approach would enable the people to understand the SOPs rather than penalisation.

“Education and enforcement has become our tagline in the Labuan Disaster Management Committee. We are optimistic that through education, we will have better understanding and enforcement can be done later,” he said at a joint press conference after conducting spot checks on the new dine-in rules at food premises here today.

Ahmad said 10 teams would monitor all business premises including public places.

A total of RM1.2 million worth of compound fines were issued to SOP offenders since early last year, with more than RM300,000 had been settled as of today, he said.

Labuan has entered Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) since Aug 4 with economic sectors allowed to operate, except those listed in the ‘negative list’ such as pedicure and manicure providers, reflexology and nightclubs. — Bernama