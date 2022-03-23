Dining while dicing with death

PETALING JAYA: While roadside dining is illegal, the ruling is not strictly enforced by local authorities and it has thus become a dangerous culture among Malaysians.

According to road safety expert Dr Law Teik Hua, restaurant operators do not have permission to place tables along the roadside as it exposes customers to traffic collision risks.

He added that the public should also be aware of the rules and regulations imposed by the government and not “bend” them at leisure.

“Dining at the roadside is very common in our country. Customers are exposed to high risks as there is no buffer zone between them and vehicles on the road. This may lead to high-speed impact with low survival rates,” he told theSun.

Law was commenting on a recent incident in Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur, which resulted in seven diners being injured.

“Similar incidents have happened many times previously and the public should learn from the past and not place themselves in a dangerous situation.”

Lawyer Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo said roadside eateries that do not have local government licences can be prosecuted under Section 702(12) of the Streets, Drainage, and Building Act 1974.

She said unlicensed operators could be issued compounds of up to RM12,500 or fined up to RM25,000 for contravening laws set by local authorities.

Kokila added that such legislation was essential to reduce traffic congestion caused by street hawkers who occupy parking spaces and set up their stalls or tables too near the road.

“It can be said that these street hawkers cause congestion, take up parking spaces, or are situated dangerously by the roadside. With local authorities being empowered to issue licences to these hawkers, I believe having these aforementioned laws are essential to keep the hawkers in check while they earn their livelihood in these trying times,” she said.

“Summonses against unlicensed hawkers are issued under by-laws of the local authority under Section 73 of the Local Government Act (Act 171) and confirmed by the state authority under Section 103. The offences can be compounded by the local authority pursuant to by-laws made under Section 102(t) of Act 171.

“For any food trader or restaurant operator found to have abused public parking areas, DBKL will confiscate their tables and chairs and other goods under Section 46 (1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and Licensing of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-laws 2016, and they will also be issued a RM2,000 compound.”