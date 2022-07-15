Director jailed, fined RM2.25 mln for failing to appear before SC for investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has secured a conviction against a company director for three offences under Section 32(8)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001(Act 613).

The Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court sentenced CTB Solutions Sdn Bhd director Amirruddin Nin, 52, to a fine of RM100,000 and one-day imprisonment for each of the three charges, the SC said in a statement today, adding that the conviction was secured on July 14, 2022.

“The offences, which were committed between June 15, 2017 and Feb 18, 2020, were in relation to Amirruddin’s failure to appear before the SC’s investigating officer for examination relating to a money laundering probe,” the SC said.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun also found Amirruddin guilty of continuously failing to comply with the orders to appear for examination issued by the SC for a span of 979 days.

The court ordered Amirruddin to pay a daily fine of RM2,000, resulting in a total fine of RM1,958,000. The total fine imposed against him from all the convictions amount to RM2,258,000.

“The SC would like to remind members of the public that failure to comply with a written notice issued by an investigating officer of the SC is a punishable offence under securities laws, as this will hinder the SC’s discharge of its investigation and enforcement functions which are crucial in maintaining the integrity of the capital market,” the SC said.

CTB Solutions specialises in providing flexible integrated Global Positioning System (GPS) fleet management solutions for various industries.-Bernama