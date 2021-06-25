Disability rights advocate Wong Yoon Loong included in new MKBOKU line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: National Council for the Blind Malaysia, Centre for Advocacy, Research and Empowerment for the Blind manager Wong Yoon Loong is among 10 individuals appointed as the newest members of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (MKBOKU).

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) said the appointment is for the duration of two years and is effective May 1 this year till April 30, 2023.

“It is hoped that the new lineup of MKBOKU members can increase the council’s role to develop and empower Persons with Disabilities (PwD),” the ministry said in a statement regarding the 2/2021 KKBOKU Meeting here yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by KPWKM Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun(pix).

Besides Wong, Malaysian Federation of the Deaf (MDF) executive secretary, Eamienor Zakiah Md Zuki; Dr Ruzimi Mohamed @ Mahmood; psychiatric expert Dr Nor Hayati Ali; orthopaedic expert Datuk Dr Ramanathan Ramiah; Otorhinolaryngology expert Datuk Dr Siti Sabzah Mohd Hashim and Datuk Dr Yasmin Hussain (special education) were also appointed, it said.

Also appointed were Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin, Datuk Maria Bernard @ Maria Sinsoi and Francis Johen.

According to the ministry, the new line-up is viewed as being balanced because they represent the disabled community from various categories.

The statement also noted that 15,194 PwDs have received their first Covid-19 vaccination shots while 280,904 have registered for vaccination via the MySejahtera application as of June 20.

It added to expedite the vaccination process for PwD, vaccination centres specially designed to fit their needs would be set up with the assistance of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) in Brickfields.

A drive-thru vaccination centre has also begun operations at Sime Darby Plantation Tower, Ara Damansara since June 16 as an alternative to make vaccinations easier for PwD without leaving their vehicles, the statement read. -Bernama