Disabled commuters using public transport to enjoy month-long free rides

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), the country’s public transportation systems and services provider, will offer free rides to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) for a month on all public transport services, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix).

Wee said the free rides, offered in conjunction with the 65th National Day celebrations, will start from today (Aug 31) to Sept 30, on all of Prasarana's services such as Rapid KL, Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan including the LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT or stage bus services and Rapid Mobility.

The Transport Minister said to be eligible for free rides, PWD must carry with them cards issued by the Social Welfare Department or OKU MyRapid concession cards.

“In conjunction with the National Day 2022, all public transport services under the management of Prasarana will offer free rides for one month to Persons with Disabilities (PWD),“ he told reporters at the Central Market MRT Station, here today.

He said the facility will benefit an average of 23,527 and 26,762 of disabled people who use the bus and rail services.

Present at the press conference were OKU Sentral President Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah and Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim.

Mohd Azharuddin said the free rides offer was Prasarana’s gift to the PWD in appreciation of their support for using public transport and an initiative under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) clarion call made by the prime minister as well as to usher in the National Day celebrations.

“Prasarana hope the free ride offer will benefit about 10,000 PWD who use the public transport services every day. For those who have not tried, take this opportunity to experience the public transportation system provided and give feedback to us,” he said.

Earlier, Wee took a train ride with a group visual impaired persons and a group of PWD who were on wheel chairs, from the Tun Razak Exchange MRT Station.

Meanwhile, Ras Adiba in welcoming the initiative (free rides) said the PWD community would also require efficient mobility services (PWD friendly) to reach bus or train stations because many PWD were experiencing difficulties to reach the stations.

“Many PWD are working and are self reliant. With the free rides offer by Prasarana, they can experience something that they have not experienced before,” said Ras Adiba who is also Bernama chairman. -Bernama