Disabled elderly man killed in fire

IPOH: Police investigation revealed that an 80-year-old man who was burnt to death in a conflagration in Jalan Bagan Ikan, Bagan Datuk, near here this morning was a disabled person (PwD).

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said in the 6.45 am incident, the victim, identified as Ong Chock Seng, failed to save himself as his children and grandchildren had gone out for breakfast.

“The victim was unable to walk and was dependent on a wheelchair. His body was found in a bedroom. of his house. Five houses were destroyed in the fire.

“Firefighters from the Hutan Melintang and Teluk Intan fire stations took three hours to extinguish the blaze,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was sent to Teluk Intan Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Prior to this, a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman had said a man was injured in the fire, and several vehicles, such as a Toyota Altis, a Perodua Kancil, and a motorcycle, were destroyed. -Bernama