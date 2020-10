MELAKA: A man wearing a pink quarantine wristband was detained yesterday for allegedly violated Home Surveillance Order when he was spotted shopping at a supermarket in Bandar Hilir.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said acting on a public tip off, a police team went to the premises at 9.30 pm and found the 43-year-old man who was with his 34-year-old wife.

“Checks found that the man, an OKU (person with hearing disability) cardholder had been ordered to home quarantine from Sept 30 to Oct 15 after being in close contact with an individual tested positive for Covid-19.

“The suspect also failed to produce the quarantine order release letter from the Health Ministry as he has yet to undergo the second Covid-19 test,” he said in a statement here today.

Afzanizar said the man was later released on police bail adding that the case was being investigated under Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Earlier, a photograph of a man, wearing a pink Covid-19 wristband who was spotted entering the supermarket, went viral on Facebook. — Bernama