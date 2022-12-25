Disaster-affected entrepreneurs can apply for loan deferment

KOTA KINABALU: Entrepreneurs affected by disasters nationwide can apply for loan deferment for up to six months for payments such as Tekun Nasional and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ewon Benedick said the deferment of agency loans under his ministry is an important step to help entrepreneurs revive their affected businesses.

“Borrowers affected by the floods are in dire need of food, sanitation and other items. At the ministry, we are putting loan payments on hold so that they can also take care of disaster-related matters.

“It is the policy of our ministry to help the affected entrepreneurs by deferring the repayment of these loans,“ he told reporters at the ministry’s Christmas Open Day today.

Ewon said his ministry would soon set up a disaster fund for affected cooperatives through the Cooperative Commission to assist entrepreneurs.-Bernama