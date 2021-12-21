Disaster Management Committees reminded to intensify flood relief efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) has reminded Disaster Management Committees at the federal and state levels to intensify efforts to rescue flood victims and extend aid to them.

In a post on his Facebook today, he said it was also important for District Disaster Management Committees to step up their disaster-response efforts, with the assistance of the state-level committee.

“This is stated in the standard operating procedure for managing operations in disasters.

“I would like to thank all involved, especially District Offices and state governments which are the frontliners in handling the flood disaster,” he said.

The prime minister said he had directed the Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) to put into operation 21 portable pumps in the badly hit Taman Sri Muda in Klang to drain out stagnant flood waters into Sungai Klang since 2.30 am today.

Ismail Sabri said he had been briefed on the latest flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Selangor by the relevant Menteri Besar, Chief Minister, ministries and state Disaster Management Committees.

Apart from management of flood relief centres (PPS), he also stressed the importance of flood recovery operations to help victims in affected areas, including repairs to infrastructure.

“I stressed that the RM1,000 cash aid will be given to the head of household each time they are affected by flood disasters,” he added.-Bernama