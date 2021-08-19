Disaster operations control centre managing aid for flood victims in Yan,Kuala Muda

YAN: The Disaster Operations Control Centre is managing immediate assistance, including food necessities and other aid for the welfare of those affected by the flood believed to have been caused by water surges yesterday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said residents are urged to contact the centre in the district so that aid could be channeled to them.

“If there are any problems, they can contact the district centre that has been activated,” he told reporters after checking out the flood situation around Yan district yesterday..

He said Kuala Muda district was also affected by the disaster, which hit several locations in Gurun and Tupah.

Muhammad Sanusi also said a family of six who were affected by the flood refused to be evacuated as they were all Covid-19 positive.

According to him, the Health Ministry was currently persuading the family, who live in Tupah, Kuala Muda to move to another area.

The flood that happened at around 5 pm affected residents at the foot of Gunung Jerai, including Perigi, Teroi Bukit, Singkir, Kampung Permatang Keramat, Kampung Lubuk Boi, Pekan Yan Besar, Titi Teras, Kampung Acheh and Kampung Setoi in Yan district.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama at several locations of the incident revealed homes sustaining damage after being inundated by water, along with damaged bridges and roads.-Bernama