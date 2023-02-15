Disciplinary issues: Over 300 police officers transferred since 2018 -KDN

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 339 police officers with disciplinary issues were involved in transfer moves nationwide, from 2018 until January this year.

The Home Ministry said of that number, 294 officers, or 86.7 per cent, were transferred within the Peninsula, 25 officers (7.4 per cent) were transferred to Sabah, and 20 officers (5.9 per cent) were transferred to Sarawak.

“The transfer moves were made because it was found that the police officers involved had discipline and integrity problems, and committed criminal offences,” according to a written reply published on the Parliament website today.

It was a reply to a question posed by Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan), who wanted to know the number of police officers from Peninsular Malaysia who have been transferred to Sarawak due to disciplinary problems.

According to the ministry, among the issues and offences committed by these officers were having been involved in extra-marital affairs with married officers, and engaging in immoral activities.

The ministry said the decision was made after taking into account the existing transfer policy and rules, namely Service Circular No. 3, 2004 (Guidelines on Transfer of Public Officials), which explains that the transfer is not used as a punishment unless it can help smooth the process of disciplinary action against the officers involved. -Bernama