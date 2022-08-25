Discriminative obstacle to tertiary education

PETALING JAYA: A 90:10 quota system in the pre-university matriculation programme has put many non-bumiputra high-performers at a great disadvantage.

Recently, it was reported that more than 200 straight-A Indian students were denied entrance to the pre-university matriculation system and were hardly given the required time to appeal.

As Savines Ratnasamy, 18, recalls, being denied a seat dashed his hopes and disappointed him when he first heard the result.

“I chose matriculation as it’s a quick route that allows students to complete their required courses within a year before applying to further their studies in a university. Other pre-university programmes such as diploma and STPM usually take longer than a year to complete,” he told theSun.

Born to a bus operator father and a clerk mother, he will now have to enrol in a private university if he decides to continue his studies. But this will add to the family’s financial burden.

“As an SPM science stream student, I bagged 8 As (which covered all science-based subjects) and one B. But I wasn’t given a seat. My ambition is to become a petroleum engineer,” he said.

“My only hope is that the government gives everyone, regardless of their race or religion, a chance when it comes to further education. I believe choices should be made based on the qualifications of students.”

Another student who experienced the same dilemma, Prrashanna Karnan, 18, said she was devastated and heartbroken that despite getting good results, she was denied a place in the matriculation programme.

“I am from the science stream and scored a total of 7 As. Yet, I was not given a chance to pursue my studies through the matriculation route. I chose it because it is known as the easier and less burdensome route to pursuing higher education.

“My father is an estate hospital assistant while my mother is a housewife. And now, I will need to continue my studies in the private sector if I want to pursue biomedical courses and achieve my dreams,” she said.

“I hope the government gives a chance to whoever has the required qualifications. I also hope they don’t disappoint students with good results by declining their matriculation applications.

“All I can hope for is change when it comes to issues like this.”

On Aug 8, theSun reported on a statement by Klang MP Charles Santiago calling on the government to make university admissions accessible based on merit instead of race.

Santiago said the authorities should also be mindful that many of the students were from the B40 group.

“Such discriminatory practices, that deny children a better future just because of their race, would only end up sowing hate and animosity among the different races,”

he added.

“So, instead of lamenting about the state of education, (the government) must instead create a system that is fair to all Malaysians irrespective of race or religion.”