Discussions will be held with MOH on medicinal potential of cannabis, ketum: Fadillah

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is looking at the medicinal potential of cannabis and ketum plants, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah, who is also Plantations and Commodities Minister said discussions would be held between his ministry and the Ministry of Health on the methods of controlled cultivation and production of cannabis and ketum if they were allowed to be grown for medicinal purposes in this country.

He said he had also received presentations on the potential of the plants given by several industry players and associations related to cannabis and hemp (kenaf).

“We see that the United States, the Netherlands and now, even Thailand being active in the industry. But in Malaysia, because the substances are controlled items, we have to discuss with the Ministry of Health on how we can grow, process and sell the products in Malaysia in a controlled manner,“ he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after attending a briefing on the development of the kenaf industry and regulation of the tobacco industry at the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board (LKTN) Headquarters here, today.

Also present were Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Siti Aminah Aching, as well as the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (strategic planning and management) Abdul Hadi Omar and LKTN director-general Idris Mohd Salleh. -Bernama