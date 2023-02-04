Display of compassion by NGO run by teachers

KLANG: Hamidi’s Comrades in Charity, an NGO whose members are teachers, donated a motorised wheelchair to Elayarajah Sundrum Rajah, a 39-year-old paraplegic.

Hamidi Mookkaiyah, who retired as a teacher in 2015 and is a part-time lecturer at University Tunku Abdul Rahman, said the organisation was established in March 2021 to help the needy.

He said Elayarajah from Taman Klang Jaya here, has been living with his condition all his life, and has a younger brother who is mute.

“Their father Sundrum Rajah was a former port authority labourer and is living on a monthly pension of RM600. When their predicament was brought to our attention, we pooled our resources and collected donations to help them.”

Hamidi, who chairs the NGO, said the charity organisation took the initiative to buy a motorised wheelchair to enable Elayarajah to get around without depending on others.

“When we visited him, he shared with us his wish to move around independently, so we collected RM7,700 within three weeks.”

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago was present when the NGO handed the wheelchair and cash donations to several people.

A total of 40 cash vouchers of RM100 each were given to B40 families in Taman Sri Andalas. Additionally, three students from poor households were also given cash aid to cover their school and other expenses.

“Sharwin Chandran, 20, from Taman Klang Jaya, who just started his degree in Mechanical Engineering at Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka was given RM200 to support his expenses as his mother is bedridden,” said Hamidi.

Sharwin, a former science stream student of SMK Raja Mahadi here is the only child of the single parent who has been diagnosed with multifocal stroke.

His plight was brought to Hamidi’s Comrades in Charity’s attention by his school teacher, and he was given RM100 monthly to help him as he had to frequently travel home from Malacca to take care of his mother.

“The RM100 may not be very much, but it will at least help reduce his financial burden a little. It is quite sad to see a young boy struggle with looking after a bedridden mother and manage his studies at the same time,” Hamidi said.

Form six student Darshin Bathamanathan, 18, received RM100 while form five student Pavithra Chandran, 17, RM150 to cover part of their school expenses.

“A total of RM4,000 in cash was also given to persons in charge to be distributed to vulnerable families in Klang, Ampang and Nilai,” said Hamidi.

The NGO provides financial aid to those in need and also runs a teacher-volunteer education programme for underprivileged students.

“We want to conduct a 14-week intervention programme by providing reading, writing and arithmetic classes for remove and form one students who failed to achieve a minimum academic threshold.”

Those who are keen to contribute to Hamidi’s Comrades in Charity can make their donations via Persatuan Kebajikan Rakan-Rakan Hamidi at CIMB account number 8011004760.