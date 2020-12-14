Dispose of empty parcel packs safely to avoid being scammed

PETALING JAYA: The next time you receive an item you purchased online, be careful how you dispose of the empty parcel packs.

Police warned yesterday that personal particulars displayed on the packs can be misused by scammers.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said such empty packs should be disposed of safely to ensure all personal particulars do not fall into the wrong hands.

Zainuddin was referring to a skit acted out by several characters and circulated in the social media which showed a woman disposing of her empty courier package into a public trash can before it is picked up by a scammer.

The scammer scans the quick-response (QR) code on the pack and starts disturbing the woman by calling her until she switches off her phone.

The scammer then quickly heads out to the woman’s house on the pretext of delivering a parcel.

The woman’s mother shows up at the door and takes the parcel from the scammer after “verifying” her daughter’s particulars.

The scammer then asks for payment of RM500, saying the item is yet to be paid for.

When the “elderly woman” attempts to call her “daughter”, she is unable to get through as she had earlier switched off her phone.

The mother then decides to pay up the RM500 before the scammer leaves the parcel which is believed to contain worthless items.

Zainuddin said to date police are yet to receive any report on a scam as depicted in the skit.

“If there are any victims who have fallen prey to such a scam, we urge them to lodge police reports. We assure the public that we will investigate the case under cheating.” he said.

He advised online shoppers to keep their family members informed of their anticipated parcels, details of the courier company and if it had been paid for or otherwise.

Zainuddin said payments should not be made before the receiver of the parcel has verified everything with the intended recipient.