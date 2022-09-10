Dissolution of Parliament likely: Report

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) this afternoon is said to have had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, as reported by The New Straits Times.

The audience with the king at Istana Negara was without most of the press corps present as most had attended the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

The English daily reported that the prime minister sought the audience with the king’s to obtain his consent for the dissolution of Parliament.

“The dissolution of Parliament could be as early as tomorrow,” a source told NST.