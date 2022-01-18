Diversify commodity crops for consistent income: Minister

TAWAU: Farmers in Sabah are advised to diversify their commodity crops to ensure consistent income in the event of a fall in the price of one of the crop.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the price of each commodity crop relied on the current market and if only one commodity crop was planted such as oil palm, the farmers would get less income should the price of oil palm drop.

“That is why farmers, settlers and smallholders should not rely or focus on planting one type of commodity only, when the price of one crop falls, they will face problems, they need to go into mix farming to diversify income,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with his visit to Kampung Rancangan Apas Proper today.

According to him, there are various crops that can be cultivated including musang king durian, pineapple, avocado and vegetables that are in high demand and have good market.

Apart from that, he said they should also not be dependent on foreign workers, but to get more locals to work in the sector. – Bernama