Diving camp eyes three-gold haul in Cambodia SEA Games

KUALA LUMPUR: After making a clean sweep of the eight gold medals in diving in the Hanoi SEA Games last year, Malaysia are looking forward to continuing their domination in the regional games in Cambodia from May 5 to 17.

National team manager Datuk Leong Mun Yee said Malaysia were targeting to win at least three gold, three silver and two bronze medals from the four events to be contested in Phnom Penh.

“Our gold medal prospects are in the men’s 10m platform and 3m springboard and women’s 3m springboard. Both the athletes listed for women’s platform are young and will be making their debut, so we are not targeting gold.

“Normally, in men’s events Singapore and Thailand are strong contenders while Indonesia are strong in the women’s category,” she told reporters after a SEA Games selection committee meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Mun Yee, who participated in five Olympics, said the selection of SEA Games athletes was almost complete except for the springboard events, which will be decided at a closed championship soon, before the final confirmation in March.

She reiterated that the diving squad would not be sending elite athletes except for Muhammad Syafiq Puteh, who has been listed. -Bernama